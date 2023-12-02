Radiant on the red carpet at the 2023 Jingle Ball, 29-year-old reality star Rachel "Raquel" Leviss made a stunning comeback to the public eye.

This marked her first appearance since leaving Vanderpump Rules earlier in the year due to her exposed affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, which led to the end of Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Dressed in a festive nude pink sequined bustier gown with a sheer sweeping skirt, Leviss exuded glamor. The former reality star, known for her signature bob, wore loose waves and chose a smokey eye with a nude lip. With black heeled sandals and minimal accessories, she confidently posed for photos, embracing the holiday spirit.

Despite a tumultuous year, Leviss is set to return to the spotlight with her new iHeartRadio podcast, "Rachel Goes Rogue," debuting in January. The podcast promises an exploration of Leviss' resilience and personal growth after facing intense public scrutiny.

She will delve into her experiences on Vanderpump Rules, addressing mental health issues and challenging stigmas surrounding treatment. Leviss' journey includes a mental health breakdown and a stint in an Arizona facility after the explosive season 10 reunion.

The podcast aims to break the "fourth wall of reality TV," inspiring listeners with authentic discussions on self-empowerment and life's challenges.

Premiering on Jan. 8, 2024, "Rachel Goes Rogue" is set to feature prominent guests across entertainment, pop culture, mental health and self-help.