Supreme Court Issues Ruling On Donald Trump's Ballot Eligibility

The United States Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot be removed from the ballot in Colorado for inciting insurrection.

The ruling reverses a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that said Trump was ineligible to run for president under the 14th Amendment because of his actions after losing the 2020 election and his role in inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, while Congress was certifying the election results.

The unsigned and unanimous ruling applies to all 50 states and concludes that only Congress, not individual states, can set rules on whether a candidate is ineligible for office under the 14th Amendment,

Maine and Illinois also ordered Trump to be removed from the ballot, but both decisions were placed on hold pending appeal.

The decision comes one day before Super Tuesday, when Colorado and over a dozen other states will hold primary elections, with 854 delegates up for grabs.