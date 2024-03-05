854 Delegates Up For Grabs As Voters Head To The Polls On Super Tuesday

By Bill Galluccio

March 5, 2024

Voters Cast Ballots In States Across The Nation On Super Tuesday
Photo: Grant Baldwin / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Voters in 15 states are heading to the polls on Super Tuesday with 854 delegates up for grabs in Republican presidential primary elections and caucuses.

The first polling stations opened in Vermont at 6 a.m. ET, while the final polls won't close in Alaska until midnight ET. Results will start trickling in after 7 p.m. ET when the first polls close in Virginia and Vermont.

Former President Donald Trump, who has won all but one contest so far, cannot clinch the nomination outright but is looking to build an insurmountable lead against his only opponent, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Heading into Super Tuesday, Trump has secured 276 delegates, while Haley has won 43. A candidate must win 1,215 delegates to win the Republican presidential nomination.

If Trump has a strong showing on Tuesday, he could lock up the nomination on March 12, when 170 delegates will be at stake in four primary contests in Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Washington.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.