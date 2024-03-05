Donald Trump Racks Up Wins On Super Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump got off to a fast start on Super Tuesday as he locked up early wins in the Virginia and North Carolina Republican primaries. Going into Super Tuesday, Trump held a sizeable lead against his only opponent in the Republican presidential primary, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

While Trump couldn't lock up the nomination on Tuesday night, he gained a nearly insurmountable lead against Haley as he racked up wins in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Trump addressed his supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, around 10:30 p.m. ET.

"We have a great Republican party with tremendous talent, and we want to have unity, and we're going to have unity, and it's going to happen very quickly," Trump said during his speech.

Not long after Trump finished speaking, Haley was declared the winner in Vermont.

However, moments after the polls closed in California, Trump was projected to win and claim all 169 delegates.

As of 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Trump had a total of 967 delegates, while Haley had 92.

Results are still coming in from Utah and Alaska.