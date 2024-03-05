Chris Brown Reveals Dates For '11:11 Tour' With Muni Long & Ayra Starr

"Hey TEAM BREEZY... Management has asked me to wait on revealing the tour DATES until we confirm all venues," he wrote. "When’s the tour? Early Summer time. What’s the name of the tour? The 11:11 Tour.”



The "11:11 Tour" will come in support of his latest album 11:11. The 22-track project features songs like his Grammy-nominated hit "Summer Too Hot" along with other tracks like "Sensational" with Lojay and Davido and "Nightmares" with Byron Messia. It also has collaborations with Future, MAETA and Fridayy.



Presale tickets for the tour will begin on March 6 at 10 a.m. while general admission will go on sale March 11. Check out the full list of dates below.