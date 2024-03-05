Chris Brown Reveals Dates For '11:11 Tour' With Muni Long & Ayra Starr
By Tony M. Centeno
March 5, 2024
Chris Brown has revealed the dates for his upcoming tour.
On Tuesday, March 5, Brown officially announced the plans for his "11:11 Tour" with supporting acts Ayra Starr and Muni Long. The "Sensational" singer will begin his tour in Detroit on June 5. CB aims to travel around to other major cities like Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia and even to a couple of locations in Canada. His tour will conclude in Los Angeles on August 6. The details come a couple of weeks after teased the tour on his Instagram Story. At the time, he was instructed to keep the dates on the low until the venues were confirmed.
11:11 TOUR with @ayrastarr @munilong ❤️— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) March 5, 2024
Artist Presale: Wednesday March 6th 10am
Password:SENSATIONAL
Public On Sale: Monday March 11 at 10am pic.twitter.com/uuvyGxgsvG
"Hey TEAM BREEZY... Management has asked me to wait on revealing the tour DATES until we confirm all venues," he wrote. "When’s the tour? Early Summer time. What’s the name of the tour? The 11:11 Tour.”
The "11:11 Tour" will come in support of his latest album 11:11. The 22-track project features songs like his Grammy-nominated hit "Summer Too Hot" along with other tracks like "Sensational" with Lojay and Davido and "Nightmares" with Byron Messia. It also has collaborations with Future, MAETA and Fridayy.
Presale tickets for the tour will begin on March 6 at 10 a.m. while general admission will go on sale March 11. Check out the full list of dates below.
Chris Brown's "11:11 Tour" Dates
Jun 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena~
Jun 7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center~
Jun 8 – Chicago, IL @ United Center~
Jun 10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena~
Jun 12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center~
Jun 14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena~
Jun 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center~
Jun 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center~
Jun 20 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre~
Jun 22 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena~
Jun 23 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena~
Jun 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden+
Jun 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center+
Jun 30 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Jul 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena+
Jul 5 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena+
Jul 6 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena+
Jul 11 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC+
Jul 16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center+
Jul 17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center+
Jul 19 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena+
Jul 20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena+
Jul 26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena+
Jul 27 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena+
Jul 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center+
Jul 31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena+
Aug 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena+
Aug 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crytpo.com Arena+
Aug 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crytpo.com Arena+
~Ayra Starr
+Muni Long