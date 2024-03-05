Giants Have 'Buyer's Remorse' Over Daniel Jones Extension: NFL Insider
By Jason Hall
March 5, 2024
The New York Giants reportedly have "buyer's remorse" after signing Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason and are "absolutely done" with the quarterback, according to veteran NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen.
“No. 3 of my top-five rumors I heard at the Combine is the Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones. Done. Done,” Eisen said during his daily Roku Channel show on Monday (March 4). “Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it. And they feel … the words I heard at the Combine, multiple times, two words were 'buyer’s remorse.'”
Jones, a former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was coming off the best season of his career last offseason, but has otherwise been riddled with inconsistencies first five NFL seasons.
Jones was limited to just six games in 2023 after sustaining a neck injury in Week 5 and season-ending knee injury in Week 8, going 1-5 as a starter and throwing for 909 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions on 108 of 160 passing, while also recording 206 yards and one touchdown on 40 rushing attempts. The former Duke standout has a career record of 22-36-1 in 59 career starts and has thrown for 12,512 yards, 62 touchdowns and 40 interceptions on 1,221 of 1,900 passing, while also recording 1,914 yards and 13 touchdowns on 332 rushing attempts.
Eisen's claim of the Giants' reported remorse for Jones' deal came hours before the team decided not to franchise tag running back and former No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (March 5).