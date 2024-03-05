Giants Have 'Buyer's Remorse' Over Daniel Jones Extension: NFL Insider

The New York Giants reportedly have "buyer's remorse" after signing Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason and are "absolutely done" with the quarterback, according to veteran NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen.

“No. 3 of my top-five rumors I heard at the Combine is the Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones. Done. Done,” Eisen said during his daily Roku Channel show on Monday (March 4). “Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it. And they feel … the words I heard at the Combine, multiple times, two words were 'buyer’s remorse.'”

Jones, a former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was coming off the best season of his career last offseason, but has otherwise been riddled with inconsistencies first five NFL seasons.