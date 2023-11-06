Giants QB Daniel Jones' Official Injury Diagnosis, Status Determined

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday (November 5) loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday (November 6) via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones underwent an MRI Monday, which confirmed the suspected injury.

"#Giants QB Daniel Jones is, in fact, out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Brian Daboll said following today’s MRI. He’ll undergo surgery with the plan of being ready for the 2024 season," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Jones missed the past three games due to a neck injury before suffering the knee injury while attempting to avoid a sack late in the first quarter of the Giants' 30-6 loss to the Raiders. The former first-round pick attempted to return, but his right knee buckled under him while he was dropping back to pass on the following play.