Giants QB Daniel Jones' Official Injury Diagnosis, Status Determined
By Jason Hall
November 6, 2023
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday (November 5) loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday (November 6) via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Jones underwent an MRI Monday, which confirmed the suspected injury.
"#Giants QB Daniel Jones is, in fact, out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Brian Daboll said following today’s MRI. He’ll undergo surgery with the plan of being ready for the 2024 season," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Jones missed the past three games due to a neck injury before suffering the knee injury while attempting to avoid a sack late in the first quarter of the Giants' 30-6 loss to the Raiders. The former first-round pick attempted to return, but his right knee buckled under him while he was dropping back to pass on the following play.
"He felt like he buckled, and then he was running it off," Daboll said during his postgame press conference Sunday. "We went over to him, we talked to him, he said, 'Nah, I'm good,' and then went back in, and it obviously wasn't."
Jones finished the game with 25 yards on 4 of 9 passing and was replaced by third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito, who had replaced backup veteran backup Tyrod Taylor after he also suffered an injury during last week's loss to the New York Jets.
Jones agreed to a restructured contract, which converted $8.42 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, in September after signing a four-year, $160 million deal, which included $35 million in and would incentives and pay the former first-round pick $82 million over the first two years of the contract, in March. New York had opted to decline Jones' fifth-year option on his rookie deal in April 2022, ahead of a career season for the fourth-year quarterback.
Jones led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record in 2022, making the postseason for the first time, while throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 317 of 472 passing, while also recording 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 rushing attempts.