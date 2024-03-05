"That morning, I woke up and I had said a prayer." Kelsey said. "'If there’s something not for me, show me that.' I swear to you, I prayed that that morning. That night, it was destruction. I was angry. This is not what I asked for. But you have to be prepared for what you ask for."



Kelsey Harris was one of the main witnesses to the shooting on July 15, 2020. She was with both Meg and Tory when they all left Kylie Jenner's party. On their way home, an argument erupted in the car after Harris discovered that Tory and Meg slept together while he was in a relationship with her. The argument caused them to stop the vehicle and take it outside. That's when Lanez shot Meg in the foot.



After he was arrested that night, Lanez called Harris and apologized for what happened. She told police about the call and other details about that night. However, during her testimony, Harris contradicted her previous statements and refused to ID Lanez as the shooter. The artist's phone call from jail to Harris was one of the major deciding factors in his conviction in 2022.



Harris doesn't provide too many details about that night, but she does touch on a lot of other subjects. Press play below to watch the entire interview.