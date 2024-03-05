Korn Announce Massive Album Anniversary Show With Tons Of Special Guests

Korn's self-titled debut album turns 30 this year and they're celebrating in epic fashion. On Tuesday (March 5), the band revealed they're planning a massive show at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on October 5 and bringing Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended with them.

“Reflecting on 30 years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we’ve experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans,” frontman Jonathan Davis said in a statement. “It’s humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it’s been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that’s made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together.”

Though the news is exciting, some fans are not happy that Korn's playing one big stadium show instead of going on an anniversary tour.

"You cannot be serious to only do one show and why is it always in LA?!? What a huge disappointment," someone commented on Instagram.

"Disappointed there's no tour, 😭" wrote another.

Korn is spending August touring in Europe; however, as of now their only other live date in the US this year is at the Louder Than Life festival in September. See the show announcement below.