New Report Reveals The Top 5 'Best Hospitals' In Minnesota

Knowing the names of the best healthcare facilities in your state could save your life one day. While there are many standout hospitals scattered across the state that offer quality care, only a select few rise above the rest, receiving high scores for "mortality, safety, readmission, experience, and timely & effective care" among other factors.

Newsweek compiled a list of the best hospitals in each state, taking into account all aforementioned qualities in addition to patients' opinions on "cleanliness of the hospital, communication of the nurses/doctors, care transition, communication about medicines, discharge information, quietness, and staff responsiveness."

Per the list, the top five best hospitals in Minnesota for 2024 are Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank East, and Regions Hospital.

Here's what Newsweek had to say about compiling the data to discover the best hospitals in each U.S. state:

"This ranking of America's Best-In-State Hospitals 2024 recognizes 600 leading hospitals across the nation. To help you find the best care locally—since access to health care can depend on a patient's distance from facilities—Newsweek and global market research and consumer data firm Statista identify the top hospitals at the state level. As a result, 50 state lists, as well as a list for the District of Columbia are published."

For a continued list of the best hospitals across the country for 2024 visit newsweek.com.