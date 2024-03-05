NLE Choppa Explains Why He'll Never Collaborate With Blueface Again

"One thing that I've grown to understand is treat women the best way you can treat 'em," Choppa explained. "I can say, God watching me right now, I've never physically closed-fist assaulted a lady...never punched a woman, never smacked a woman. Never did any of those things. So, when it comes to, would I do music with Blueface? Me, personally, I just wouldn't do it because that's the part I don't respect. I don't really respect people who just put their hands on women physically to assault them."



Choppa and Blue have been engaged in their war of words after the "Thotiana" artist dissed him on Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" (Remix) in January. The insults on the song stem from claims the mother of NLE Choppa's child made about Blueface late last year. She alleged the Los Angeles native flirted with her, but she turned him down. "NLE baby mama wanna hit," Blue spits. "Why you lying 'bout the number, b***h, you know I got the digits."



Their verbal shots were about to manifest into an actual boxing match after the "Ain't Gonna Answer" rapper challenged the jailed artist in January. Blueface claimed Choppa backed out of the fight, but the Cottonwood 2 rapper asserted the boxing match wasn't real to begin with.



"That's to say if I wanna fight and we wanna box, I'm gonna do it the right way," Choppa said. "Like if we boxing I wanna make sure that we could get pay per view sales I wanna make sure we can damn near do it in Vegas cause if we was to fight that's a big moment."



It's not all love lost though. NLE Choppa also said he hates that Blueface is in jail and vouched for his freedom. At the end of the day, their beef sounds more like friendly competition.