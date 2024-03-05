Tennessee City Named One Of America's 'Top 50 Travel Destinations'

There is so much to explore around America. Hidden hamlets with a small-town community feel, big bustling cities so full of activity it's as if no one sleeps, charming beach towns promising sun and relaxation away from your everyday life. Wherever you choose to visit, you're sure to leave with lifelong memories and a story to tell.

AAA compiled a list of the Top 50 travel destinations in the U.S., and it's filled with exciting cities waiting to be explored. While the top spots on the list are claimed with tourist destinations like Orlando, Anaheim and Las Vegas, one city in Tennessee was named among the best.

Coming in at No. 23 overall is Nashville, the increasingly-popular tourist hub of Music City itself. Not only does AAA suggest taking a walk around and shopping in the Gulch neighborhood or in 12 South, but if you're looking for some place to groove, a visit to Broadway and the various honky-tonks is a must.

Here's what the site had to say about Nashville:

"Nashville, Tennessee, popularly known as Music City, is the location of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Johnny Cash Museum, the Glen Campbell Museum and the famous Ryman Auditorium. Nashville is also home to the Grand Ole Opry, the nation's epicenter for gospel, country and bluegrass music.

"If you love music, especially country, you'll thrive in this exciting city with live bands on just about every corner of downtown. It's the perfect place for a bachelor or bachelorette party or just for some good fun with various free events going on all year round."

Check out the full list of America's best travel destinations at aaa.com.