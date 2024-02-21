Tennessee Town Crowned The 'Coolest Small Town' In The State

You may think that big cities are the height of cool and have the most opportunities for exciting experiences, but you can find some of that magic and even more in smaller cities hidden away from a bustling metropolis. Fortunately for those in Tennessee, the state has plenty of both!

Far & Wide compiled a list of the "coolest small town" in each state, basing its picks on various sources and travel sites like U.S. News & World Report, Reader's Digest and The Travel Channel. According to the site, the best small town in all of Tennessee is Gatlinburg, a mountain town settled in 1806 that has a population around 3,700. As the most charming small town in the state, it also sees its fare share of visitors.

Here's what makes the town so special:

"The Great Smoky Mountains is the No. 1 most-visited national park in the United States, yet its base town of Gatlinburg has retained its small-town charm and Southern hospitality. Enjoy the national park playground or all the attractions within the town, including an aquarium and adventure park. Be sure to head to neighboring Pigeon Forge to sample Dolly Parton's hometown and iconic Dollywood while you're here."

