TLC's Chilli Becomes A Grandma At 53 After Son Welcomes New Child
By Tony M. Centeno
March 5, 2024
TLC's Chilli is officially a grandmother.
Over the weekend, the longtime singer's son Tron and his wife Jeong Ah Wang welcomed their first child. Tron took to Instagram and shared photos of him, Jeong and his newborn daughter after her birth in Seoul, South Korea. Chilli's son used the caption to describe exactly how his daughter got here.
"She was scheduled for March 6th on a Wednesday but nope she wanted to come sooner!" Tron said. "This morning my wives water broke at 7am and we immediately got packed as soon as we could and headed to the hospital which is a hour and thirty minutes drive from where we are btw."
"She went into an emergancy C section at 1pm our nerves were high and our anxiety was through the roof but despite all of that she powered through and gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl!!" he continued. "I am so beyond proud of her bravery and courage to do this so off guard we literally expected 3 more days but God always has his plan first ! Eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family!"
Tron and Jeong have been together for nearly six years. They previously announced Jeong's pregnancy back in September following an intense fertility journey. Their first child means Chilli has become a grandma at 53. The hitmaker hasn't publicly commented on her granddaughter's birth yet.
Congratulations to Chilli and Tron's family!