TLC's Chilli Becomes A Grandma At 53 After Son Welcomes New Child

"She went into an emergancy C section at 1pm our nerves were high and our anxiety was through the roof but despite all of that she powered through and gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl!!" he continued. "I am so beyond proud of her bravery and courage to do this so off guard we literally expected 3 more days but God always has his plan first ! Eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family!"



Tron and Jeong have been together for nearly six years. They previously announced Jeong's pregnancy back in September following an intense fertility journey. Their first child means Chilli has become a grandma at 53. The hitmaker hasn't publicly commented on her granddaughter's birth yet.



Congratulations to Chilli and Tron's family!