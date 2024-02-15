“I wanted to marry her," Usher shared. "I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.”



"We were cool with each other, but I was very careful with that," he continued. "I really did love that girl, and I was like, I don't want to play with you. Like, 'I can't give you what I gave you. I did everything that I thought you would've wanted me to do, but I guess my good wasn't great enough.'"



Usher Raymond, who's now 45, recalled that he "hurt her too," however, the end of their relationship truly "broke my heart." It looks like Chili's loss was his new wife's gain. Following his historic performance at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, the Grammy award-winning singer married his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea during a private ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple celebrated the occasion with Usher's mother, their kids and other close friends during a closed celebration and at Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's Super Bowl after party.



Check out Usher and Jennifer's wedding photos below.