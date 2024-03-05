Video Shows Plane Crashing Next To Nashville Highway

Police haven't publicly identified the victims killed and are still working to determine where the plane departed from prior to the crash. Witnesses at the scene said the aircraft appeared to be "obviously in distress as it was coming over the intestate" before crashing down into a grassy area located behind a Costco store just off I-40 East, Aaron confirmed.

“We are fortunate the aircraft did not hit any buildings as it went down,” he added via CNN.

Aaron confirmed that the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration would investigate the cause of the fatal plane crash. I-40 East was closed at mile marker 202 after the crash, Tennessee Department of Transportation Region 3 spokeswoman Rebekah Hammonds confirmed in a post shared on her X account Monday night.