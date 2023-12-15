Plane Crashes Into Busy Freeway, Bursts Into Flames
By Jason Hall
December 15, 2023
A single-engine plane crashed into a busy North Carolina freeway and burst into blames Thursday (December 14) night.
The accident involving the Diamond DA-40 aircraft occurred on Interstate 26 near Asheville Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News. Two passengers were on the plane at the time of the crash and their condition is unknown, however, a dispatch call from Buncombe County Fire Department confirmed that both managed to evacuate safely.
"At this time all occupants are out of the aircraft," a voice said on a recorded dispatch call from Thursday night captured by Broadcastify via NBC News.
The pilot made a distress call to Asheville Regional Airport shortly before the crash took place, according to an audio recorded by the Live ATC website that was shared by WRAL.
"Mayday, mayday," the pilot in an audio clip. "Looks like, honestly, with our best glide we're probably not going to make it, so if there's anything else nearby you see that may get us some upflow, let us know."
Asheville Regional Airport confirmed that it received an alert from a small plane in need of assistance at 8:10 p.m. ET Thursday.
"The aircraft did not make it to our airfield, and instead was forced to land on Interstate 26 north of the airport," a spokesperson said via NBC News.
Large plumes of smoke emitting from the plane were seen by witnesses after the crash took place.