Plane Crashes Into Busy Freeway, Bursts Into Flames

A single-engine plane crashed into a busy North Carolina freeway and burst into blames Thursday (December 14) night.

The accident involving the Diamond DA-40 aircraft occurred on Interstate 26 near Asheville Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News. Two passengers were on the plane at the time of the crash and their condition is unknown, however, a dispatch call from Buncombe County Fire Department confirmed that both managed to evacuate safely.

"At this time all occupants are out of the aircraft," a voice said on a recorded dispatch call from Thursday night captured by Broadcastify via NBC News.

The pilot made a distress call to Asheville Regional Airport shortly before the crash took place, according to an audio recorded by the Live ATC website that was shared by WRAL.