3 North Carolina Cities Are Among America's 'Top 50 Travel Destinations'

There is so much to explore around America. Hidden hamlets with a small-town community feel, big bustling cities so full of activity it's as if no one sleeps, charming beach towns promising sun and relaxation away from your everyday life. Wherever you choose to visit, you're sure to leave with lifelong memories and a story to tell.

AAA compiled a list of the Top 50 travel destinations in the U.S., and it's filled with exciting cities waiting to be explored. While the top spots on the list are claimed with tourist destinations like Orlando, Anaheim and Las Vegas, three cities in North Carolina were named among the best.

Charlotte ranked highest of North Carolina's cities crowned among the best travel destinations in the entire country, coming in at No. 18. Raleigh earned the No. 29 spot while Burlington placed No. 44.

Here's what the site had to say about Charlotte:

"Charlotte, also known as the Queen City, offers a variety of urban pleasures with an emphasis on incorporating plenty of natural beauty among its skyscrapers. Charlotte can fulfill a variety of travel needs because of its distinctive and diverse neighborhoods, fantastic shopping and award-winning cuisine and beer. If you find yourself in Charlotte, book a classic brewery tour to try unique craft beers and make your way to NoDa to discover colorful murals."

Check out the full list of America's best travel destinations at aaa.com.