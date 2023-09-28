North Carolina Town Among The 15 Most Affordable Beach Towns In The U.S.
By Sarah Tate
September 28, 2023
Living near the beach often comes with a high price tag, but there are still plenty of towns that you can call home without breaking the bank too much, and one of them is right here in North Carolina. Apartment Therapy compiled a list of the 15 most affordable beach towns to live in the U.S., from beachy havens along the Gulf Coast to a town in the Pacific Northwest to popular spots along the East Coast.
According to the list, Jacksonville, located in eastern North Carolina along New River, is among the most affordable beach towns to live in the country. With a population around 72,900, the median home price is $222,814 and median monthly rent is $1,200. Here's what the site had to say:
"Jacksonville is a military town through and through, thanks to the presence of Camp Lejeune, the largest Marine Corps base on the East Coast. Memorials and sites around town honor troops, including the Freedom Fountain, Lejeune Memorial Gardens, the Montford Point Marine Museum, and more. Outdoor activities like fishing and paddling are popular pastimes in addition to local sporting tournaments and events."
These are the most affordable beach towns to live in America:
- Deerfield Beach, Florida
- Daytona Beach, Florida
- Jacksonville, North Carolina
- Gulfport, Mississippi
- Port Arthur, Texas
- Pensacola, Florida
- Biloxi, Mississippi
- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- New London, Connecticut
- Ocean Springs, Mississippi
- Aberdeen, Washington
- Mastic Beach, New York
- Brunswick, Georgia
- Freeport, Texas
- Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
Read up on each of the cities by checking out the full report at apartmenttherapy.com.