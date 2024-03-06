Cardi B Responds After BIA Allegedly Shades Her New Music
By Tony M. Centeno
March 6, 2024
Cardi B teased new music in her apparent response to the allegations that BIA dismissed her latest release.
On Tuesday afternoon, March 5, Bardi offered up her thoughts about the people who talk down on her in a cryptic post on X/Twitter. She didn't name any names nor did she make any direct accusations. She only addressed those who "make fools of themselves every single time." In the same breath, she also revealed her plans to drop another new song that may appear on her long-awaited sophomore album.
"B***hes make a fool of themselves every single time 😂.. ima show ya something when I release this song tho 😉" Cardi wrote.
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 5, 2024
Fans believe Cardi's post was aimed at BIA after the New England native seemingly shaded her latest single "Like What." On the song, the Bronx rapper samples Missy Elliott's "She's a B*tch" produced by Timbaland. BIA previously sampled the same song for her single "IM THAT B*TCH" last year. When a fan page pointed out the similarities with the song, the teaser at the end of Cardi's video and her recent looks, BIA replied with "🥴🥴🥴." A few hours later, Cardi made her post.
This isn't the first time BIA has addressed comments about her stance on Cardi B. Last year, the "London" rapper hopped on Instagram to deny allegations that she "switched up" on Bardi.
"Keep it 100," she said into the camera. "Sweetie, I didn't switch up on anybody because I don't know Cardi in real life. I've never met Cardi, we've never had a conversation. Like, I don't have no issues with her, it's all love, but I don't know her. Y'all do too much on this app, I don't know her in real life. We don't know each other. We don't know them. Ask me about somebody I know. Ask me about somebody I've met in real life, not online."
So far, Cardi B hasn't provided a release date for her next single or her upcoming album.