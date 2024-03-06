Cardi B Responds After BIA Allegedly Shades Her New Music

Fans believe Cardi's post was aimed at BIA after the New England native seemingly shaded her latest single "Like What." On the song, the Bronx rapper samples Missy Elliott's "She's a B*tch" produced by Timbaland. BIA previously sampled the same song for her single "IM THAT B*TCH" last year. When a fan page pointed out the similarities with the song, the teaser at the end of Cardi's video and her recent looks, BIA replied with "🥴🥴🥴." A few hours later, Cardi made her post.



This isn't the first time BIA has addressed comments about her stance on Cardi B. Last year, the "London" rapper hopped on Instagram to deny allegations that she "switched up" on Bardi.



"Keep it 100," she said into the camera. "Sweetie, I didn't switch up on anybody because I don't know Cardi in real life. I've never met Cardi, we've never had a conversation. Like, I don't have no issues with her, it's all love, but I don't know her. Y'all do too much on this app, I don't know her in real life. We don't know each other. We don't know them. Ask me about somebody I know. Ask me about somebody I've met in real life, not online."



So far, Cardi B hasn't provided a release date for her next single or her upcoming album.

