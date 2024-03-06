Kid Cudi Announces Dates For 'INSANO World Tour' With Pusha T & More

Kid Cudi is preparing to take off for his tour around the world, and he's bringing some friends with him.



On Wednesday, March 6, the Cleveland rapper finally confirmed the dates for his "INSANO World Tour" nearly two weeks after he first announced it. The tour will feature supporting acts like Pusha T, Jaden Smith and Dreamville's EARTHGANG. Artists Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella have also been recruited to open up for Cudi during his shows in Ohio. Cudder plans on launching the tour in Austin, Tx on June 28 and will hit up other prominent cities until he wraps up in Los Angeles at the end of August.