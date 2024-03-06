Kid Cudi Announces Dates For 'INSANO World Tour' With Pusha T & More
By Tony M. Centeno
March 6, 2024
Kid Cudi is preparing to take off for his tour around the world, and he's bringing some friends with him.
On Wednesday, March 6, the Cleveland rapper finally confirmed the dates for his "INSANO World Tour" nearly two weeks after he first announced it. The tour will feature supporting acts like Pusha T, Jaden Smith and Dreamville's EARTHGANG. Artists Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella have also been recruited to open up for Cudi during his shows in Ohio. Cudder plans on launching the tour in Austin, Tx on June 28 and will hit up other prominent cities until he wraps up in Los Angeles at the end of August.
The European leg of the tour will commence in February 2025. His "INSANO World Tour" comes in support of the rapper-actor's latest projects INSANO and INSANO (NITRO MEGA). Both albums arrived in the first two months of 2024 and contains a handful of collaborations with Pusha T, Chip tha Ripper, Bone Thugs- N-Harmony, Wiz Khalifa and more. The launch of the tour will occur two years after he traveled the country for his "To The Moon World Tour."
Fans can sign up now to buy tickets to the tour. Registration will end March 10 and presales will begin on March 12 at 12 p.m. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Kid Cudi's "INSANO World Tour" Dates
June 28, 2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +^
June 30, 2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +^
July 3, 2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +*
July 5, 2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +*
July 6, 2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena +*
July 9, 2024 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena +*
July 11, 2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena +*
July 13, 2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena +*
July 14, 2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center +*
July 17, 2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center +^
July 19, 2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +^
July 20, 2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +^
July 23, 2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +^
July 24, 2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden +^
July 27, 2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena +*
July 28, 2024 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena +*
July 31, 2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse +*#!
Aug. 2, 2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center +*#!
Aug. 4, 2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center +*
Aug. 7, 2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center +*
Aug. 9, 2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +*
Aug. 11, 2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +*
Aug. 14, 2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +*
Aug. 16, 2024 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena +*
Aug. 17, 2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena +*
Aug. 20, 2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +*
Aug. 22, 2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center +*
Aug. 24, 2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +*
Aug. 25, 2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +*
Aug. 28, 2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +^
Aug. 30, 2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena +^
Europe And UK:
Feb. 25, 2025 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum +
Feb. 27, 2025 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena +
Feb. 28, 2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena +
Mar. 2, 2025 — Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA +
Mar. 3, 2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome +
Mar. 5, 2025 — Milan, Italy @ Forum Milano +
Mar. 8, 2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena +
Mar. 9, 2025 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena +
Mar. 12, 2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena +
Mar. 14, 2025 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena +
Mar. 15, 2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live +
Mar. 18, 2025 — London, UK @ The O2 +
+ Pusha T
* EARTHGANG
^ Jaden
# Chelsea Pastel
! Siena Bella