Travis Kelce's Status For Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' In Singapore Revealed
By Jason Hall
March 6, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly en route to Singapore for his girlfriend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert this weekend, according to Cleveland-based Associated Press sports writer Tom Withers.
"For all the Swifties, Travis Kelce is headed to Singapore," Withers wrote on his X account after Travis and his brother, recently retired former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, were honored by their hometown Cleveland Cavaliers the team's win against the Boston Celtics Tuesday (March 5) night.
Swift, 34, is scheduled to perform at National Stadium in Singapore from March 7 to March 9 before taking a two-month pause on the international leg of her 'Eras Tour' and resuming at Paris La Défense Arena on May 9. Kelce, 34, recently flew to Australia to support Swift during her 'Eras Tour' concerts in Sydney before returning to the United States ahead of his brother's retirement announcement in Philadelphia.
For all the Swifties, Travis Kelce is headed to Singapore.— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 6, 2024
The couple was spotted holding hands and wrapped in each others arms during a private tour of the Sydney Zoo hours before her 'Eras Tour' shows at Accor Stadium. Kelce called Swift the "biggest and best thing possible" while discussing their zoo date during the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast, which he hosts with his brother, released on Wednesday (March 6).
“There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor,” Travis said.
“This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” he added.
Kelce was also seen wearing two friendship bracelets, including one that had a heart gem in-between two Ts representing the initials of his and Taylor's first names, while wiping tears during his brother's retirement speech on Monday.
Travis Kelce friendship bracelet 🫶 pic.twitter.com/lHfHWmGSrn— grace ⸆⸉ (@killlatay) March 4, 2024
travis was wearing a kelce friendship bracelet at jasons retirement speech today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/62J10V1mSg— Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) March 4, 2024
The three-time Super Bowl champion famously revealed that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium prior to their relationship last summer.
Swift later said that Travis "very adorably put me on blast" when he acknowledged the situation on his podcast, which she said "was metal as hell" while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December 2023.