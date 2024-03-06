Travis Kelce's Status For Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' In Singapore Revealed

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly en route to Singapore for his girlfriend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert this weekend, according to Cleveland-based Associated Press sports writer Tom Withers.

"For all the Swifties, Travis Kelce is headed to Singapore," Withers wrote on his X account after Travis and his brother, recently retired former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, were honored by their hometown Cleveland Cavaliers the team's win against the Boston Celtics Tuesday (March 5) night.

Swift, 34, is scheduled to perform at National Stadium in Singapore from March 7 to March 9 before taking a two-month pause on the international leg of her 'Eras Tour' and resuming at Paris La Défense Arena on May 9. Kelce, 34, recently flew to Australia to support Swift during her 'Eras Tour' concerts in Sydney before returning to the United States ahead of his brother's retirement announcement in Philadelphia.