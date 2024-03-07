Big Hit Reflects On 'First Day Back Out' After He Was Released From Jail

"For the United Snakes Penitentiary, where they lockin' n***as up and throwing away the key," he raps. "Keeping fools secluded, khaki suited and booted/On swoles with they minds polluted."



Big Hit continues to rap about his struggles in the judicial system and other thought he had while he was in custody. Elsewhere in the video, you can see Big Hit FaceTime Hit-Boy after he leaves the detention center. He also flashes off his paperwork regarding his probation orders, and drawings he made while he was inside.



The new song comes a few weeks after Big Hit appeared on songs like Zoe Osama's "ALLAT" featuring Honcho and projects like LaRussell's RENT DUE, both of which were produced by Hit-Boy. It also arrived a couple months after the rising star teamed up with The Game for their joint project Paisley Dreams.



Watch the entire video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE