Big Hit Reflects On 'First Day Back Out' After He Was Released From Jail
By Tony M. Centeno
March 7, 2024
Big Hit is back outside with a new song after he was released from federal custody.
On Wednesday, March 6, Hit-Boy's father posted the music video for his new song "In The Feds (First Day Back Out)." At the beginning of the video, a disclaimer reveals that Big Hit was apprehended by the feds shortly after the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The message also explains Hit was able to bail himself thanks to the profits from his recent album The Truth Is In My Eyes. Afterward, he walks out of the Durham County Detention Center in North Carolina and immediately drops some bars.
"For the United Snakes Penitentiary, where they lockin' n***as up and throwing away the key," he raps. "Keeping fools secluded, khaki suited and booted/On swoles with they minds polluted."
Big Hit continues to rap about his struggles in the judicial system and other thought he had while he was in custody. Elsewhere in the video, you can see Big Hit FaceTime Hit-Boy after he leaves the detention center. He also flashes off his paperwork regarding his probation orders, and drawings he made while he was inside.
The new song comes a few weeks after Big Hit appeared on songs like Zoe Osama's "ALLAT" featuring Honcho and projects like LaRussell's RENT DUE, both of which were produced by Hit-Boy. It also arrived a couple months after the rising star teamed up with The Game for their joint project Paisley Dreams.
Watch the entire video below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE