24 Rising Hip-Hop Artists To Watch In 2024
By Tony M. Centeno
February 5, 2024
There's a new wave of innovative artists who are quickly taking over the rap game.
In an era where anything goes in Hip-Hop, artists of all ages and creeds are making lasting impressions with their music. Young rappers like 310babii have taken over the airwaves with viral hits like "Soak City (Do It)." The California native has dominated social media with the viral dance that accompanies the record and remixes featuring Tyga, Blueface, Ohgeesy and DJ Smallz 732. At the other end of the spectrum, there's Big Hit, the father of producer Hit-Boy. His immaculate wordplay has impressed enticed the likes of The Game and Snoop Dogg.
Among the slew of rising stars are tough women who are tightening the grip females have had on the game in recent years. Gritty lyricists like ScarLip and KenTheMan have captivated fans from all sections of the culture. They're just some of several ladies who are shattering all expectations of women in Hip-Hop in 2024.
iHeartRadio gathered a group of the most prominent, emerging artists who are currently impacting Hip-Hop. Check out all the rising rap MC's who should be on your playlists below.
He's responsible for one of the most popular dances in Hip-Hop of the decade. 310babii is the youngest rap artist to make an impact on the Internet and radio stations across the country. His breakthrough single "Soak City" and its catchy remixes have made the 18-year-old a hot commodity in the industry. The viral hit, which has garnered over 9 million views on YouTube since it dropped last August, stems from his debut project Lottery Pick. Since he dropped the 15-track body of work, 310babii has released other bangers including "Walk" featuring Luh Tyler and his latest single "Stuck" with Kalan.Frfr.
The New York-based group known as 41 is quickly becoming the hottest rap group in New York City. Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata and their band of talented friends came up in NY's prominent drill scene and took over with their energetic flows and gritty wordplay. After they stunned fans with their On The Radar Freestyle in 2022, the group shook things up the following year with their debut project 41 Ways along with a slew of hard-hitting drill tracks like "41 Shots" and "Fetty." They upped the ante by flipping classics by Soulja Boy and M.O.P. into high-octane bangers such as "Stomp Stomp" and "Run That!" Both hits appear on the their recent body of work 41 World: Not The Album, which dropped shortly after their appearance at Powerhouse NYC 2023 during DJ Spinking's set. The crew closed out 2023 by knocking out major collaborations with Fivio Foreign and Sexyy Red, and they've already got a head start on 2024 with Kyle Richh's "Trick."
4batz
He's been making waves in the R&B realm, but 4batz is garnering attention from some of Hip-Hop's finest. Within the past few months, the Dallas, Texas native has amassed millions of views for a pair of videos called “Act I: Stickerz ‘99’” and “Act II: Date @ 8." The high-pitched tenor in his vocals makes his delivery stand out over the bass-filled, angelic instrumentals. His sound, which is being compared to the likes of Brent Faiyaz and Bryson Tiller, recently became a hit on TikTok. He also caught the attention of powerhouse acts like Kanye West, Timbaland, SZA and Ty Dolla $ign after his performance on his From The Block set went viral. 2024 is already proving to be a breakout year for 4batz, especially now that he's reportedly in the middle of a bidding war among a few top-tier record labels.
Anycia's been making music for years but only started taking her career seriously in 2022. Since then, she's floated on every record she's dropped. The Atlanta native's straightforward yet satisfying raps have become a sensation on the Internet. She tends to keep her records under 2:30 but everything she's delivered has kept her fans thirsty for more. In fact, her longest track thus far is her new collaboration with Latto "Back Outside." The track kept her name in the mouths of fans and haters alike, but she still stands ten toes down as her star power continues to get stronger.
Big Hit
Big Hit is currently experiencing the biggest year of his career. The father of producer Hit-Boy has been a talented MC for years. In 2014, he delivered songs like "Grindin' My Whole Life" and "G'z Don't Cry" after he served a nearly 2-year bid in prison. Not long after he dropped those records, Big Hit was sent back to prison and did nine of his 12-year sentence. As soon as he was released last May, the 52-year-old immediately hit the studio with his son and began to hone in on his craft. The result was a collaborative project with his son SURF OR DROWN, VOL. 2, his viral "Bang Freestyle" from his appearance on Bars On I-95, and his debut solo album The Truth Is In My Eyez executive produced by his son Hit-Boy. Big Hit already started off 2024 strong by dropping a joint album with The Game, Paisley Dreams. There's no stopping him from achieving his dreams in Hip-Hop now.
BigWalkDog has been working alongside some of the biggest names in the South to get to where he is today. The Mississippi native, born Da'Jour Walker, had a handful of bangers under his belt before Gucci Mane added him to his 1017 roster in 2021. His first single "Whole Lotta Ice" featuring Lil Baby and Pooh Shiesty was the lead track from his debut album Trick City, which dropped in 2022. Since then, the video for his breakthrough track has racked up over 26 million views on YouTube. He's appeared on numerous Gucci albums as well as the label's compilation So Icy Boyz: The Finale. He ended 2023 by dropping his latest project Playoff featuring Gucci, Veeze and NoHeart Shad.
BigXthaPlug is another phenom from Texas who's been impacting the culture with his music. Since he arrived on the scene in 2019, the 24-year-old has impressed fans with numerous bangers like "Big Stepper" and "Safehouse" (Remix) with Maxo Kream, which has over 6.5 million views at the moment. After captivating fans with his gritty flows and humble personality, the Dallas rapper dropped his debut album AMAR via UnitedMasters in 2023 featuring collaborations with Sauce Walka and Erica Banks. He also had a serious feature run after he appeared on NLE Choppa's Cottonwood 2 album, That Mexican OT's Lonestar Luchador and the FAST X soundtrack. BigX concluded the year by releasing his latest project THE BIGGEST which features songs like "Climate" featuring Offset and the "Mmhmm" (Remix) with Finesse2tymes. With all these collabs and more on the way, there's no doubt that he'll continue to get bigger in 2024.
You won't find another rapper like BLP Kosher in the industry. The young artist out of Florida is quickly ascending among the ranks with his unique set of rhymes inspired by his Jewish heritage and his hometown. He's gained plenty of notoriety with songs like "No Show & Tell" and "Crash Bandicoot" as well as his first solo project BLP Kosher And The Magic Dreidel. Last year, Kosher landed collaborations with BabyTron and Certified Trapper before he met more fans on his nationwide "The Dreidel That Never Stopped Spinning Tour." He made more noise with his second project Bars Mitzvah featuring Luh Tyler, Trapland Pat and DJ Premier. After closing out 2023 with Yung Lean on "Violent Lullaby," BLP Kosher kicked off 2024 by hitting the people with his new single "Dreidel Bop." His growing fanbase will be able to watch him perform both tracks and more when he hits the road with Rolling Loud this spring for "The Dreidelman Saga Tour". You'll definitely hear more of his signature "WATRRR" adlib this year.
C Stunna's had a lot of motion lately. The Florida rapper has become well known for his braggadocio bars over intense trap beats since he dropped his Stunna Season tape in 2020. After delivering two projects Stunna 4 President and Stone Cold Stunna, the rising MC delivered memorable joints like "AL Roker" and "Jwett Stalker." He also made a lasting impression on fans with appearances on "Fire In The Booth" and "On The Radar Radio" last year. He even had festivals going wild with songs like "Vibin" and "Motion" (Remix) featuring Loe Shimmy & Wizz Havin. With all the moves he made last year, it's clear that he's setting himself up for the next phase of his career. Stunna puts it best in his new collaboration with Mari Montana "No Luck": "I come harder everytime to show this sh*t ain't luck."
Connie Diiamond is one of the hardest women to come out of The Bronx swinging on the beat in years. Connie's been slinging gritty rhymes since 2018. She delivered collaborations with the likes of Billy B and Dame D.O.L.L.A. before she delivered other stand-out songs like "Move" and "Pose." In 2023, the Def Jam rapper struck gold with the piano-laced drill banger "Ghetto & Ratchet." Her infectious single sparked a series of remixes featuring Remy Ma, Dave East, Jenn Carter of 41, Don Q and more. In 2024, Connie hit the ground running with her new single "Shoot." It might be the set up for her debut album coming soon.
Cris Streetz
Cris Streetz has been on the grind for quite some time so if you don't know him by now, it's time to get familiar. Following his debut in 2016 with his single "Ratchet," the Bronx-born rapper based in Florida has slowly but surely gained the attention of fans up and down the East coast with songs like "Hands Up" featuring Sheek Louch and Chris Rivers and "Get It Str8" with Jadakiss. Streetz has grown his catalog significantly within the past year with new tracks like "Big Gas" and "Right Now." He closed out 2023 with his long-awaited debut album No Apologies featuring outstanding tracks like "5 Cities," "10,000 Hours" and "Ain't It Funny" featuring Jadakiss. Based on the recent music videos and his fresh freestyle to Drake's "You Broke My Heart," Cris Streetz has all the momentum to make more waves in 2024.
FendiDa Rappa is still reaping the benefits of her breakthrough year. The Chicago native shook up the streets with her debut project Str8 From Da Raq in 2021. Since then, she's laid her grimey flows all over some of the hardest drill beats she could find. After releasing her own version of Ice Spice's "Munch," Fendi cooked up another street hit "Point Me To The Sl*ts" in 2022. The song spread far enough to reach Cardi B's ear. A few months later, the Bronx rapper hopped on and called it "Point Me 2," which has gained over 19 million views since it dropped last July. Fendi kept the momentum going and followed up with "In The Trunk" with GloRilla, and it's still going crazy on the airwaves. Trust us, she's no one-hit-wonder.
Karrahbooo might not rap like the women who came before her, but the 26-year-old's nonchalant yet sharp raps are quickly becoming a hot commodity in Hip-Hop. She signed to Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys imprint last year and released her debut single "Box the 40" shortly afterward. Since then, she's teamed up with Anycia for their popular hit "Splash Brothers" and dropped her recent single "Running Late." She's only be on for less than a year, but she's managed to prove herself worthy on the mic with her viral catalog and a slick freestyle for "On The Radar Radio."
Ken Carson had the best year of his career in 2023. The 23-year-old artist has been on the rise since 2015 but began to gain traction after he became the first rapper to sign with Playboi Carti's Opium in 2019. He's been on a consistent run ever since with his Boy Barbie EP, his Teen X series and his Lost Files series. His debut album Project X arrived in 2021 followed by his second LP X the following year. The Atlanta native delivered his third studio album A Great Chaos which was met with plenty of praise from fans and fellow artists like JAY-Z. With Carti backing him and Hov co-signing bangers like "Jennifer's Body," Ken Carson will continue to make noise in 2024.
KenTheMan went from a DoorDash worker to Roc Nation's latest signee in just a few short years. Following the success of her 2019 banger "He Be Like," the Houston native dropped projects like 4 da 304's and What's My Name independently. She signed to Roc Nation in 2022 and has going extra hard ever since. She kept the momentum going in 2023 by releasing her latest project Back To 304'n. Her third body of work holds nine tracks including her stand-out hit "Not My N*gga" and "Kickin'" featuring Kaliii. With numerous freestyles and other accolades under her belt, KenTheMan is ready to take on 2024 by any means necessary.
Lady London just wrapped up her busiest year yet, and she's nowhere near finished. After breaking onto the scene in 2018, the Bronx native finally released her debut project Lady Like: The Boss Tape in 2022. The same year she also appeared on the soundtrack for Sanaa Lathan's On The Come Up film. Both opportunities prepared her for the incredible year she had in 2023. Throughout the year, she promoted her debut album S.O.U.L. (Signs of Universal Love) featuring Dreezy, Jeremih, B-Boy Stance, Tink, Omeretta the Great, Capella Grey, Brooke Valentine and Mila J. She dropped the album after she rapped alongside Ciara in "Da Girls" (Girls Mix) and dropped a fire verse for the BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher with Lola Brooke, Gloss Up and Bun B. It'll be hard to top all those achievements in 2024. Yet, based on the way her "Yea Yea" challenge is taking off on social media, there's no doubt she'll keep going up in the New Year.
Reuben Vincent brings something different to the table. The lyrical prodigy from Charlotte, North Carolina has been making music professionally since he was 13. His ability to cook up spirited lyrics and innovative cadences attracted the ears of fellow N.C. native 9th Wonder. The former Little Brother member recruited Vincent to appear on his joint mixtape with MURS Brighter Daze before he signed the young artist to Jamla Records in 2016. Vincent went on to release his debut project off Jamla, Myers Park, in 2017. Three years later, he followed up with his second project Boy Meets World. Vincent earned his place on Roc Nation's roster towards the end of 2021, and has been strengthening his catalog ever since. He dropped his latest album Love Is War last year with tracks like "Butterfly Doors," the Rapsody-assisted "February 13th" and "Bottle Service" with REASON and Stacy Barthe. With vibrant songs like "FUFU" and "Grand Cherry" currently in rotation, it's clear Reuben Vincent is here to stay.
ScarLip has been embraced by numerous heavy hitters in Hip-Hop ever since she dropped breakthrough singles like "Glizzy Gobbler" and "This Is New York. The Bronx native's grizzley flows and vicious lyrics have reminded some fans of the late DMX --- an artist who she's previously cited as an influence. Throughout her brief time in the spotlight, she's garnered respect from Swizz Beatz, Cardi B and so many other revered hitmakers. She's yet to falter since she blew up. After signing a fresh deal with Epic Records last year, ScarLip continued her winning streak with hits like "No Statements," "Blick" with NLE Choppa and her collaboration with Snoop Dogg "This Is Cali." As 2024 gets underway, fans are expecting more new music and hunting for clues about ScarLip's anticipated debut album.
Skilla Baby has been a force in his hometown in Detroit long before Jack Harlow shouted him out on his song "Lovin On Me." The 25-year-old artist has been dropping music since 2015 so the recognition is long-overdue. Notable hits like "Tay B Style" and earlier projects like Crack Music helped him build a massive following. Yet, it was his popular collaborative effort with Sada Baby Carmelo Bryant that truly put Skilla on the map. Since then, he's delivered five stellar projects including his recent album We Eat The Most featuring G Herbo, Luh Tyler, BabyTron and Rylo Rodriguez. In 2024, you can catch Skilla Baby touring on the second leg of Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus Tour" alongside fellow Detroit native Babyface Ray. He just dropped his new single "Plate," and he's also preparing to release a new mixtape later this year.
Everything about Teezo Touchdown challenges the expectations fans have of Hip-Hop artists from his rock-infused rap music to his jaw-dropping outfits. The Texas native has been making alternative rap for years from early songs "Strong Friend" to his Kenny Beats-assisted "Handyman." Teezo Suave first garnered co-signs from the likes of Chance The Rapper and Trippie Redd in 2019 after he dropped songs like "100 Drums" and "Slice." He gained more popularity after Tyler, The Creator recruited him as a featured guest on his Call Me If You Get Lost album, and as an opening act for Tyler's tour in 2022. Teezo's keen fashion sense and the six-inch nails in his hair continued to attract more fans and artists alike. Within the past year alone, he appeared on albums like Lil Yachty's Let's Start Here., Travis Scott's UTOPIA and Drake's For All The Dogs. As if that wasn't enough, he also released his own debut LP How Do You Sleep At Night? featuring Janelle Monae, Foushee and more. Fans will be able to see him perform his latest album and more in 2024 during his "Spend The Night Tour" which kicks off overseas this March.
That Mexican OT
That Mexican OT (Outta Texas) had an incredible year in 2023, and he's keeping that same energy in 2024. The Mexican-American rapper has been hustling and nurturing his fast-paced flows since 2020. He released five projects before he finally struck gold with his breakthrough single "Johnny Dang" with Paul Wall and DRODi. Not only was it the lead single for his major label debut album Lonestar Luchador, but it also earned him and DRODi their first entry on the Billboard 100 chart. That Mexican OT, born Virgil Gazca, doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. He just dropped his new single "02.02.99" inspired by his birthday as well as his new collaboration with DaBaby "Point Em Out." Both songs might appear on his forthcoming project arriving later this year.
Veeze really doesn't give a f*ck about fame, but fans can't help but make him more popular everyday. The Detroit native blew up in the rap scene back in 2019 following the release of his debut mixtape Navy Wavy, yet purposely delayed the release of another project because he was "trying to fall off." Unlike other artists from Motor City, Veeze's raps aren't organized into intricate flows nor does he aim to make his bars rhyme. Instead, he busts out comical punchlines in songs like "Meg Thee Stallion" and "Law and Order," in which he flows over the theme song to the hit TV show. His catchy wordplay and laid-back verses attracted the likes of Pooh Shiesty, Gucci Mane and Lil Yachty, who recruited him for collaborations before he dropped his debut album Ganger last year. With all the success he's had lately, Veeze isn't falling off anytime soon. He's currently on the road with Travis Scott for the second leg of his "Circus Maximus Tour" alongside Babyface Ray and Skilla Baby. He's also set to continue his "Ganger Tour" until March.
Yeat had been a mysterious anomaly in Hip-Hop. The California native, who was known for rocking a ski mask in a majority of his photos, began racking up millions of streams with his experimental trap joints and rager anthems since he made his debut in 2018. His 2021 mixtape 4L helped him gain more fame, and led to record deals Zack Bia's Field Trip Recordings, Conor Ambrose's Listen to the Kids and Geffen/Interscope Records. Two albums later, Yeat was already getting co-signs from Drake and Lil Yachty. His music was also being used in TV shows like "Euphoria" and trailers for the 2022 film Minions: The Rise of Gru. In 2023, Yeat delivered his Afterlyfe album featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, dropped "My Wrist" with Young Thug and appeared on Drake's "IDGAF" off For All The Dogs. As we enter 2024, Yeat's fans are bracing for what's to come in the New Year. He's reportedly preparing to his release his next album 2093 in February.
Memphis' rising star YTB Fatt didn't take long to make a name for himself in Hip-Hop. He came up as Moneybagg Yo's "protege" following the release of his breakthrough single "Shot Off Gumbo," which has amassed over 11 million views since it dropped last March. Fatt kept his foot on the gas all year and landed collaborations with Mike WiLL Made-It, Rob49, Skilla Baby, and Real Boston Richey. Fatt delivered two projects in 2023 that put him on the map, Who Is Fatt and Foxes Only. The latter project, which dropped back in December, contains features from Lil Yachty, GloRilla and BabyDrill. 2024 is already looking like another successful year for Fatt. He just dropped his new single "Secrets" that samples Alicia Keys' "Diary." His new song is an obvious sign of another project in the works that will bring him more fame.