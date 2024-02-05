24 Rising Hip-Hop Artists To Watch In 2024

Everything about Teezo Touchdown challenges the expectations fans have of Hip-Hop artists from his rock-infused rap music to his jaw-dropping outfits. The Texas native has been making alternative rap for years from early songs "Strong Friend" to his Kenny Beats-assisted "Handyman." Teezo Suave first garnered co-signs from the likes of Chance The Rapper and Trippie Redd in 2019 after he dropped songs like "100 Drums" and "Slice." He gained more popularity after Tyler, The Creator recruited him as a featured guest on his Call Me If You Get Lost album, and as an opening act for Tyler's tour in 2022. Teezo's keen fashion sense and the six-inch nails in his hair continued to attract more fans and artists alike. Within the past year alone, he appeared on albums like Lil Yachty's Let's Start Here., Travis Scott's UTOPIA and Drake's For All The Dogs. As if that wasn't enough, he also released his own debut LP How Do You Sleep At Night? featuring Janelle Monae, Foushee and more. Fans will be able to see him perform his latest album and more in 2024 during his "Spend The Night Tour" which kicks off overseas this March.





