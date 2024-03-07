Josh Allen, A-List Actress Girlfriend Spotted In Paris
By Jason Hall
March 7, 2024
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld were spotted together during a romantic date in Paris on Wednesday (March 6) in photos shared by Page Six.
Allen and Steinfeld, both 27, were seen interlocking their fingers and smiling while entering the restaurant inside Hôtel de Crillon. The couple was initially spotted together in New York City in photos exclusively obtained and shared by the New York Post on May 25, which was believed to be the first time they were photographed together publicly.
On May 29, a source close to Steinfeld told PEOPLE Magazine that the two had been "hanging out for a few weeks."
Photos shared by TMZ Sports on July 7 showed Allen and Steinfeld at a resort pool in Mexico during a "romantic getaway" on the Fourth of July. The 'True Grit' actress was later seen attending several Bills games and included in photos taken in the Buffalo area, which included one with Allen's mother, Lavonne, alongside Lindsey Vega, the founder of the Bills-inspired boutique Leveled Up Buffalo, in a post shared by the store's Instagram account in September, as well as several others shared by teammates' wives and girlfriends during regular season and playoff games.