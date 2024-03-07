Karol G Gives Update On Traumatic Emergency Plane Incident

KAROL G's private jet made an emergency landing in Los Angeles last Thursday (February 29th) after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit. Video footage from ABC7 Eyewitness News captured the artist running out of the aircraft to hug loved ones on the tarmac after the traumatic event unfolded. The "Tusa" songstress spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on Wednesday, March 6th, to discuss her latest award, and to share how she's been since the scary incident.

"I'm great, thank God. I get new opportunities everyday. I am super happy. My family is ok, I am ok, and everything is good."

The hitmaker was named "Woman Of The Year" during the award show and mentioned how extremely honored she is to hold the title, not just for herself, but for women all over the world. She delivered a heartwarming and inspiring speech on the red carpet, draped in a breathtaking, gold evening gown.

"This one feels super different. [I am] Always super grateful for all of the things that I achieve, but this one especially. It's about the fight. It's about how hard it has been...not just my path but I think the path of every woman that is right here, right now. So to have like that title is like a lot of responsibility, but I get it. I love to work. I do this with a lot of passion so I am enjoying the night. I am super happy and I am super proud."

The dazzling Latin pop star is currently on the Latin American leg of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour, and is set to take the stage in Costa Rica on March 9th.