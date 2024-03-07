Dana Schwartz spotlighted International Women’s Day to kick off the latest installment of Very Special Episodes, a podcast she hosts alongside Zaron Burnett and Jason English. The co-hosting trio released their latest, female-focused episode in time for International Women’s Day on Friday (March 8), and iHeartRadio’s Women Take The Mic initiative.

Schwartz, a New York Times bestselling author and screenwriter, teamed up with Burnett and English — an investigative journalist and an iHeartPodcast producer, respectively — to debut Very Special Episodes earlier this year. The first episode premiered on January 31, titled Boat Trip: The Attempted Sinking of Titanic, unraveling a “Hollywood mystery” in connection with James Cameron’s beloved 90s film.

The newest episode, The Case of the Two Nancy Drews, examined the author of the iconic mystery novel series: “The biggest Nancy Drew mystery isn’t hidden in the plots of the books. It’s right there on the cover. If ‘Carolyn Keene’ is a pseudonym, who really wrote the series? For 50 years, two women laid claim to that title. And in 1980, with help from an amateur detective, the truth came out in court.”

Listen to the full episode here.