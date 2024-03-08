Meanwhile, Quavo is back with his brand new single "Real One" with Rich The Kid. Both Georgia artists trade bars back-and-fourth as the beat by Broadday & Damn AJ floats in the background. The Migos rapper began teasing the record earlier this week by previewing a scene from the song's music video, which you can watch below. The song arrives two weeks after Quavo dropped his single "Himothy."



Lola Brooke's "Bend It Ova" and Quavo's "Real One" are the latest additions to iHeartRadio's "Rap Rising" playlist, which holds Hip-Hop's best new releases and is updated weekly. Elsewhere on the list are songs like 4Batz and Drake's "act ii: date @ 8 (remix)" as well as DJ Premier & Russ' new collaboration "Work It Out." Listen to all the aforementioned songs on the playlist and check out more new music videos, tracks and projects below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE



