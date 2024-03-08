Rap Rising: Lola Brooke, Big Freedia & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Join Forces
By Tony M. Centeno
March 8, 2024
Lola Brooke and A Boogie head down south to connect with Big Freedia for their brand new collaboration.
On Friday, March 8, the Brooklyn rapper delivered her new single "Bend It Ova" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & Big Freedia via Arista/Team 80. The bouncy song produced by OG Parker and S Dot is inspired by Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up." A Boogie holds down the chorus with bars influenced by the 1998 hit while Brooke throws down her own gritty, fast-paced verse. Towards the end, Freedia floats over the beat with her rapid verse. The song comes fresh of the deluxe version of her Dennis Daughter album.
Meanwhile, Quavo is back with his brand new single "Real One" with Rich The Kid. Both Georgia artists trade bars back-and-fourth as the beat by Broadday & Damn AJ floats in the background. The Migos rapper began teasing the record earlier this week by previewing a scene from the song's music video, which you can watch below. The song arrives two weeks after Quavo dropped his single "Himothy."
Lola Brooke's "Bend It Ova" and Quavo's "Real One" are the latest additions to iHeartRadio's "Rap Rising" playlist, which holds Hip-Hop's best new releases and is updated weekly. Elsewhere on the list are songs like 4Batz and Drake's "act ii: date @ 8 (remix)" as well as DJ Premier & Russ' new collaboration "Work It Out." Listen to all the aforementioned songs on the playlist and check out more new music videos, tracks and projects below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Quavo featuring Rich The Kid, "Real One"
Youngboy Never Broke Again Presents Compliments of Gravedigger Mountain (Album)
Kenny Mason, "JUMPIN IN / US"
Ransom & Harry Fraud, Lavish Misery (Album)
CJ Fly, baited (Album)
Jae Skeese & Superior, Testament of The Times (Album)
Danny Towers featuring Chow Lee & Lonny Love, "Sexiest Soul"
Bktharula, "THE WAY"
Wizz Havin featuring Luh Tyler, Bossman Dlow, Loe Shimmy & C Stunna, "4am At Coffee Zone"