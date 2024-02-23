"The autopsy of Von body had me coughin' up my vomit," Durk spits. "I miss the old days, the old ways, my history iconic/I was takin' so many pills, I was so high, I really abused it, Started sellin' Percs, I turned around and started to use it/Took my name off rehab, I replaced my name with Doodie's, Had to get a pacemaker, my heart was skippin' deuces."



Meanwhile, Quavo returns with his brand new single "Himothy." The Migos rapper wants the world to know he's "him" on the banger produced by Budda Beats. In his lengthy verse, Quavo compares himself to JAY-Z by dubbing himself the "Nawfside Shawn Carter (Quay-Z)." He also shares that he's tired of people asking about the late TakeOff, and demands them to stop.



"I'm tired of you talkin' 'bout him, please, let my nephew rest," Quavo raps.