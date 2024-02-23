Lil Durk Reflects On The 'Old Days', Quavo Compares Himself To JAY-Z & More
By Tony M. Centeno
Lil Durk, Quavo and more rap artists dropped a slew of fresh music today.
On Friday, February 23, Durkio delivered his long-awaited single "Old Days," which is one of several new songs that appears on iHeart's "Rap Rising" playlist. On the track produced by Smatt and Southside, the Grammy award-winning rapper reflects on the struggles he faced throughout his life and career from drug addiction to the tragic deaths of his loved ones. In the official music video, vintage footage of Durk and the late King Von plays while the OTF founder raps into a mic at the top of a cliff with the ocean in the background.
"The autopsy of Von body had me coughin' up my vomit," Durk spits. "I miss the old days, the old ways, my history iconic/I was takin' so many pills, I was so high, I really abused it, Started sellin' Percs, I turned around and started to use it/Took my name off rehab, I replaced my name with Doodie's, Had to get a pacemaker, my heart was skippin' deuces."
Meanwhile, Quavo returns with his brand new single "Himothy." The Migos rapper wants the world to know he's "him" on the banger produced by Budda Beats. In his lengthy verse, Quavo compares himself to JAY-Z by dubbing himself the "Nawfside Shawn Carter (Quay-Z)." He also shares that he's tired of people asking about the late TakeOff, and demands them to stop.
"I'm tired of you talkin' 'bout him, please, let my nephew rest," Quavo raps.
Those aren't the only new songs that dropped today. French Montana delivered his brand new album Mac & Cheese 5 while 310babii dropped off his debut LP Nights & Weekends. Press play on the playlist up top to hear new music from Durk, Central Cee, ScHoolboy Q and others. You can also scroll below for various fresh hits from EARTHGANG, Big Boogie, LaRussell, Cory Gunz and more.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
EARTHGANG, ROBOPHOBIA (EP)
Big Boogie & DJ Drama, REDRUM Wizard (Gangsta Grillz) (Album)
LaRussell & Hit-Boy, RENT DUE (EP)
Uncle Murda, Lenny Grant Story (Album)
Stunna 4 Vegas, 4EVER (Album)
Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak, "Gangsta"
Kodak Black, "Shampoo"
DDG, "Going To The Top"
Bossman Dlow, "Mr Pot Scraper"
Cory Gunz featuring Jae'won, "Rick Owens x Nike Tech”
Vado featuring Dave East, "Bodega"
Hunxho featuring Summer Walker, "Your Friends"