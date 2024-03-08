Nine Inch Nails released The Downward Spiral 30 years ago today (March 8), and Trent Reznor commemorated the important milestone by reflecting on the seminal album in a message to fans on the band's website (and on social media). "Spending too much time looking backwards feels dangerous to me, but this day on the calendar caught my attention. Has it really been that long, old friend?" he wrote.

"I just spent an hour listening to this time capsule of what 28 year old me had to say, and it still excites me and breaks my heart," Reznor admitted. "Be kind to yourselves. Hope to see you soon."

Though the NIN frontman told fans he hopes to see them soon, it probably won't be on tour. Last summer, he divulged that he's not interested in touring anymore. “I don’t want to be away from my kids,” he said at the time. “I don’t want to miss their lives to go do a thing that I’m grateful to be able to do, and I’m appreciative that you’re here to see it, but I’ve done it a lot, you know?”

The Downward Spiral isn't the only iconic album to be released on March 8, 1994. Soundgarden's Superunknown also turns 30 today.