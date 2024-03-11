Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Requests Trade: Report

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has reportedly requested a trade after recently being franchise tagged by the team, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Monday (March 11) morning.

"Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new home," Schefter wrote on his X account.

The Bengals notified Higgins, 25, of their intention to apply the franchise tag on February 26.