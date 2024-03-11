Ohio Eatery Named The 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' In The State

When choosing the best restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, celebrate a special occasion or enjoy a night out with your significant other, you may weigh your options based on a variety of factors, such as the menu and service. However, aesthetics and general atmosphere are often just as important in the decision and can lead to a memorable dining experience.

Analyzing reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the most beautiful restaurant in each state, from stunning establishments "steeped in history" to "chic" and modern eateries to restaurants that offer a breathtaking view.

According to the site, the most beautiful restaurant in all of Ohio is The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard. Located outside of Akron, The Bistro is nestled in a vineyard so you know to expect a gorgeous setting while enjoying a delicious meal of Italian cuisine.

The Bistro is located at Gervasi Vineyard at 1700 55th Street NE, Building C in Canton.

Here's what the site had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in Ohio:

"This upscale Italian restaurant looks like something out of a fairy tale. The wooden-fronted building is surrounded by pretty flowers, shrubs, trees, lanterns, and the gorgeous scenery of the vineyard itself. Inside is just as impressive, with sweeping wrought-iron staircases, high ceilings, chandeliers, and open fireplaces. Top menu choices include the prosciutto fig pizza and the Parmesan risotto."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most beautiful restaurants around the country.