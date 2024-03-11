"To receive an award like this is beyond humbling and we'd be remiss if we didn't immediately thank all the 92%'ers out there a.k.a Swifties, who voted for us to win this award," he continued.



"Thank you guys for everything," Travis said. "We truly have the best fanbase in the entire world. Thank you guys for voting every single day of every single month and every hour that day."



Jason and Travis Kelce launched their New Heights podcast back in 2022. Since then, their show has become one of the most popular sports podcasts in the industry. The Kelce Bros also won the award for Best Overall Ensemble. Their big win at the iHeartPodcast Awards comes shortly after they confirmed some news about the future of their show.



Over the weekend, a billboard appeared that promoted a live taping of their podcast at the Nippert Stadium in their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. The show's official X/Twitter account confirmed the event and said more info about the live podcast shows is "coming soon."