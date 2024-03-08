Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Share Kiss After Singapore 'Eras Tour' Concert

Pop superstar Taylor Swift was seen sharing a kiss with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after her 'Eras Tour' concert in Singapore Friday (March 8).

A video shared online shows Swift walking up to Kelce and wrapping her arms around him for a kiss before the two walked backstage, which received cheers from the fans in attendance. The three-time Super Bowl champion was also spotted dancing to Swift's song 'Look What You Made Me Do' from a private suite with a group of friends, including Harry Clark, who posted, "GO TAY TAY" with a photo of Swift, 34, performing on stage to his Instagram story.

Associated Press sports writer Tom Withers reported that Kelce was "headed to Singapore" Tuesday (March 5) night after Travis and his brother, recently retired former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, were honored by their hometown Cleveland Cavaliers the team's win against the Boston Celtics.

Travis recently returned to the U.S. to officially celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory in Las Vegas with teammates before attending Jason's retirement speech in Philadelphia after previously attending Swift's concerts in Australia.

"We went back [to Las Vegas and] had some fun," Travis told Jason during the latest episode of their 'New Heights' podcast released on Wednesday (March 6). "We had been talking about doing it all year if we got a chance to win the Super Bowl again and sure enough, those memories you get of the aftermath with the guys is stuff I'll remember for the rest of my life. You've done it, but the teams are never the same. Even to this day, you know, a handful of decisions have been made with the Chiefs and a few guys aren't with us. I wanted to make sure that I got every chance to enjoy this with those guys immediately afterwards, and it was definitely well worth it. It was definitely well worth it."

Swift is scheduled to perform one final show in Singapore before taking a two-month pause on the international leg of her 'Eras Tour' and resuming at Paris La Défense Arena on May 9. The couple was spotted holding hands and wrapped in each others arms during a private tour of the Sydney Zoo hours before her 'Eras Tour' shows at Accor Stadium. Kelce called Swift the "biggest and best thing possible" while discussing their zoo date during the latest 'New Heights' episode.

“There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor,” Travis said.

“This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” he added.

Kelce was also seen wearing two friendship bracelets, including one that had a heart gem in-between two Ts representing the initials of his and Taylor's first names, while wiping tears during his brother's retirement speech on Monday.

The three-time Super Bowl champion famously revealed that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium prior to their relationship last summer.

Swift later said that Travis "very adorably put me on blast" when he acknowledged the situation on his podcast, which she said "was metal as hell" while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December 2023.