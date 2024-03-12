All-Pro Linebacker Patrick Queen To Sign With Division Rival

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen revealed that he's agreed to terms on a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers to ESPN analyst and fellow LSU alum Marcus Spears on Tuesday (March 12).

"Filed from @mspears96: Ravens free-agent LB Patrick Queen told @mspears96 that he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers," Spears' ESPN colleague Adam Schefter wrote on his X account.

Queen recorded a career-best 133 tackles, as well as 3.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and six QB hits in 2023, which included being selected as a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.