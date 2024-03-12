All-Pro Linebacker Patrick Queen To Sign With Division Rival
By Jason Hall
March 12, 2024
Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen revealed that he's agreed to terms on a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers to ESPN analyst and fellow LSU alum Marcus Spears on Tuesday (March 12).
"Filed from @mspears96: Ravens free-agent LB Patrick Queen told @mspears96 that he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers," Spears' ESPN colleague Adam Schefter wrote on his X account.
Queen recorded a career-best 133 tackles, as well as 3.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and six QB hits in 2023, which included being selected as a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.
Filed from @mspears96: Ravens free-agent LB Patrick Queen told @mspears96 that he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/esTfKGnsvg— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024
Queen will join a linebacker corps that already includes former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt and veteran Alex Highsmith, who led the NFL in fumbles forced during the 2022 season, as well as a front seven anchored by four-time All-Pro defensive tackle and 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Cameron Heyward. The Steelers ranked sixth among all 32 NFL defenses in points allowed (19.1) during the 2023 regular season.
Pittsburgh had previously agreed to free agency deals with former Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson and punter Cameron Johnston prior to the acquisition of Queen on Tuesday.