Derrick Henry Makes Free Agency Decision

Free agent running back Derrick Henry has agreed to a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens "worth up to $20 million," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (March 12).

"Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. The King now will play in the Queen City," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Henry, 30, confirmed his decision in a post shared on his X account following Schefter's report.

"Flock Nation I swea it’s up," he wrote.

Henry, the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and two-time NFL rushing yards and rushing touchdowns leader (2019, 2020), recorded 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 280 rushing attempts, the most among all NFL players.