Derrick Henry Makes Free Agency Decision
By Jason Hall
March 12, 2024
Free agent running back Derrick Henry has agreed to a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens "worth up to $20 million," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (March 12).
"Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. The King now will play in the Queen City," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Henry, 30, confirmed his decision in a post shared on his X account following Schefter's report.
"Flock Nation I swea it’s up," he wrote.
Henry, the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and two-time NFL rushing yards and rushing touchdowns leader (2019, 2020), recorded 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 280 rushing attempts, the most among all NFL players.
The former Heisman Trophy winner has recorded more than 1,000 yards in five of his last six seasons, excluding an injury-shortened 2021 campaign in which he only played in eight games, which included a career-best 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020.
Henry spent his entire NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, but was long suspected to seek other options in free agency this offseason. The Ravens were long suspected to be the most likely suitors for Henry with a need at the running back after finishing the regular season with the best record in the league and quarterback Lamar Jackson winning his second NFL MVP award in 2023.