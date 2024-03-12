Beyonce Confirms Title Of 'Act II' & Shares Stunning Album Covers
By Tony M. Centeno
March 12, 2024
Beyoncé's country era is in full affect after the Grammy award-winning singer revealed the title of Act II.
On Tuesday, March 12, the Texas native announced the title of her next album will be Act II: Cowboy Carter. She shared the official album cover in her Instagram Story, which features a brown and platinum saddle with the album's title written on a red, white and blue sash. Her story post also includes a link to pre-order her upcoming album and correlating merch. Fans can pre-order limited edition boxsets and vinyls that has alternate album covers.
Beyoncé's upcoming album COWBOY CARTER drops 3.29.— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 12, 2024
Pre-order limited edition boxsets and vinyls: https://t.co/NdEky2tlK3 pic.twitter.com/53Pf20V3fB
The next act in Beyoncé's three-part trilogy will feature new country music from the groundbreaking artist. She first announced her plans for the album in a Verizon commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. Immediately after the ad aired, she released her two country singles "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Since then, Beyoncé has dominated the country charts for the first time in her lengthy career, and made history as the first Black Woman to achieve the feat.
Cowboy Carter will arrive nearly two years after she delivered her EDM-inspired LP Renaissance featuring the lead single "Break My Soul." She followed up with a massive world tour that grossed $579 million, according to Live Nation. The "Renaissance World Tour" traveled to 39 cities across the globe. Once the tour ended in Kansas City, Bey announced the world tour would be flipped into a feature film. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé debuted in theaters back in December.
Cowboy Carter arrives on March 29.
act iiㅤ COWBOY CARTER 3.29, pre-order the limited edition on https://t.co/RTgfg07BRc pic.twitter.com/CjUXZEhpzU— Parkwood Entertainment (@parkwood) March 12, 2024