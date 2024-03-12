The next act in Beyoncé's three-part trilogy will feature new country music from the groundbreaking artist. She first announced her plans for the album in a Verizon commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. Immediately after the ad aired, she released her two country singles "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Since then, Beyoncé has dominated the country charts for the first time in her lengthy career, and made history as the first Black Woman to achieve the feat.



Cowboy Carter will arrive nearly two years after she delivered her EDM-inspired LP Renaissance featuring the lead single "Break My Soul." She followed up with a massive world tour that grossed $579 million, according to Live Nation. The "Renaissance World Tour" traveled to 39 cities across the globe. Once the tour ended in Kansas City, Bey announced the world tour would be flipped into a feature film. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé debuted in theaters back in December.



Cowboy Carter arrives on March 29.

