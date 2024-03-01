Odds For Derrick Henry's Next Team Revealed

By Jason Hall

March 1, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
Photo: Getty Images

The odds for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's next team have been revealed ahead of his looming free agency.

The Baltimore Ravens (+100) are currently listed as the favorites to sign Henry, 30, when free agency begins later this month, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dallas Cowboys (+450) are also listed ahead of the Titans, who are tied with the Miami Dolphins and the AFC South Division rival Houston Texans at 10/1 odds.

The full DraftKings odds are listed below:

  • Baltimore Ravens- +110
  • Dallas Cowboys- +450
  • Miami Dolphins- 10/1
  • Tennessee Titans- 10/1
  • Houston Texans- 10/1
  • Los Angeles Chargers- 11/1
  • Philadelphia Eagles- 12/1
  • Minnesota Vikings- 15/1
  • Green Bay Packers- 15/1

Henry, the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and two-time NFL rushing yards and rushing touchdowns leader (2019, 2020), recorded 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 280 rushing attempts, the most among all NFL players. The former Heisman Trophy winner has recorded more than 1,000 yards in five of his last six seasons, excluding an injury-shortened 2021 campaign in which he only played in eight games, which included a career-best 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.