Odds For Derrick Henry's Next Team Revealed

The odds for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's next team have been revealed ahead of his looming free agency.

The Baltimore Ravens (+100) are currently listed as the favorites to sign Henry, 30, when free agency begins later this month, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dallas Cowboys (+450) are also listed ahead of the Titans, who are tied with the Miami Dolphins and the AFC South Division rival Houston Texans at 10/1 odds.

The full DraftKings odds are listed below:

Baltimore Ravens- +110

Dallas Cowboys- +450

Miami Dolphins- 10/1

Tennessee Titans- 10/1

Houston Texans- 10/1

Los Angeles Chargers- 11/1

Philadelphia Eagles- 12/1

Minnesota Vikings- 15/1

Green Bay Packers- 15/1

Henry, the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and two-time NFL rushing yards and rushing touchdowns leader (2019, 2020), recorded 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 280 rushing attempts, the most among all NFL players. The former Heisman Trophy winner has recorded more than 1,000 yards in five of his last six seasons, excluding an injury-shortened 2021 campaign in which he only played in eight games, which included a career-best 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020.