Dr. Dre To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

"Dr. Dre's contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture," said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "As a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence. It is with great pride that we honor his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame. Dr. Dre's star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music. What is special regarding the location chosen for Dr. Dre’s star is that it will be next to the star of his long-time friend Snoop Dogg!"



His other longtime friends Jimmy Iovine and Real 92.3's Big Boy will also speak during the ceremony. The long-overdue honor comes after Dre and Snoop teamed up to launch their new drink Gin & Juice. The ready-to-drink adult beverage was created as part of their new premium spirits company. It also comes a year after the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective honored him with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 2023 Grammy Awards. The award recognizes artists who have made impactful contributions to the music industry. Dre was in attendance when the Academy gave the award to JAY-Z at this year's Grammys.



Dre will receive the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 19 at 11:30 am PT.