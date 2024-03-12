Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Reaction To Kate Middleton Fiasco Revealed

Sources close to exiled royals Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, said the couple would "have been annihilated" if they had found themselves in a similar fiasco to the one facing Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, this week.

Middleton issued an apology after posting a doctored Mother's Day photo of herself and her three children on the social media accounts she shares with her husband for Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, which served as her first public statement since undergoing a mysterious surgery and shying away from the public eye months.

“If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated," sources close to the exiled couple told Page Six. “The same rules do not apply to both couples. This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

Royal author Christopher Andersen also claimed that Prince Harry is "concerned" about Middleton, whom he once had a "very close friendship with," though their relationship had soured amid his criticism of the Royal Family in his memoir, 'Spare' and six-part Netflix docuseries with Markle.

"There was once a very close friendship between Harry and Kate," Andersen said via Express. "I'm sure he's concerned about her but I know that she wants nothing to do with him. She's got her own problems now and she feels betrayed."

Middleton was spotted leaving Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince William, on Monday (March 11), hours after issuing an apology for the doctored photo.