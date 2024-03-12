North Carolina School District Among The 10 'Most Envied' In The U.S.

Education is important, and parents tend to want their children to attend a high-quality school to help prepare them for life outside of the classroom, whether that's continuing education in college or entering the workforce and learning a vocation. Test Prep Insight compiled a list of 250 of the "most envied" school districts around the U.S., the districts where "parents would most like their children to be schooled in."

Among the best of the best is one school district in North Carolina: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, which ranked No. 5 overall. According to the site, this district is known for its academic achievement and "offers a diverse curriculum, strong arts and music programs, and a variety of extracurricular activities."

Four other North Carolina school districts also found a spot on the list: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (No. 41), Asheville City Schools (No. 75), Union County Public Schools (No. 107) and Wake County Public School System (No. 127).

These are the Top 10 most envied school districts in the country:

Lower Merion School District (Pennsylvania) Great Neck Public Schools (New York) Jericho Union Free School District (New York) Eanes Independent School District (Texas) Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (North Carolina) North Allegheny School District (Pennsylvania) North Kingston School Department (Rhode Island) Teton County School District #1 (Wyoming) Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield (Connecticut) Scottsdale Unified School District (Arizona)

Here's how the site determined its list:

"We recently ran a survey of 3,000 parents to discover which school districts they would hypothetically most want their children to be schooled in, if given the choice. As you may guess, the most sought after districts in the country fall in wealthy suburbs of major metropolitan cities."

Check out the full list of the "most envied" school districts in America by visiting TestPrepInsight.com.