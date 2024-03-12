Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Reworking Contract: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly be restructuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes' contract in order to create an additional $21.6 million in cap space, league sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (March 12).

Mahomes was set to earn a base salary of $9,850,000, a roster bonus of $34,900,000 million and a workout bonus of $1 million, while carrying a cap hit of $58,608,269 and a dead cap value of $114,146,314, according to USA TODAY. The 28-year-old is just one month removed from leading the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl wins -- the first team to do so since the 2004 New England Patriots -- and their third in five year.

"Patrick Mahomes will be restructuring his contract to create an additional $21.6 million worth of salary-cap space for the Chiefs as they aim to become the first NFL team to three-peat, per league sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.