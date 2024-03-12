Pennsylvania Goodwill Sells 'Rare' 14-Karat Gold Lego Piece For A Fortune

A Goodwill store in Du Bois recently took in $18,000 for a "rare" lego piece, originally priced $14.98! According to UPI, of one the employees was sifting through a bag of jewelry that was donated to the store last month when they came across an extremely interesting discovery. There, buried amid a variety of rings, necklaces, and bracelets, was a small Bionicle lego mask. Unbeknownst to the employee, the mask in question was plated with 14-karat gold!

Chad Smith, vice president of e-commerce and technology for Goodwill in North Central Pennsylvania, told People that it took a sharp eye to notice the piece in the first place.

"You wouldn't think anything of it. It came in a little old-looking Lego box." In fact, upon first glance, the company didn't think anything of the little lego and listed it online for only $14.98. Upon further research, Goodwill discovered that there were only 30 "Kanohi Hau" masks in existence.

"It was a giveaway, and there were 25, I believe, that were given away and five remained for people who actually worked at Lego. So 23 years later, one of these resurfaces and it's really unique." Goodwill took down the original price and ended up auctioning the mask off for $18,000 to an anonymous collector, making it the most expensive lego piece ever sold!