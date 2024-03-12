Slash Announces Traveling Blues Festival With Impressive Lineup

Slash's claim to fame is being the guitarist of Guns N' Roses, but he's also had a successful career as a solo artist. Last week, Slash announced a new blues-centric solo album called Orgy of the Damned, which is set to release on May 17. Like the other albums in his discography, this one will feature notable guest singers and musicians. And this time around, Slash is bringing the new music across the United States in a traveling blues festival billed as S.E.R.P.E.N.T. (which stands for “Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance.”)

The summer trek sees the guitarist sharing the bill with blues icons like Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ ‘Mo, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. Each date will see a rotating lineup anchored by Slash performing songs off the new album with his blues band that comprises bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

“The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour is a celebration of blues and rock ‘n’ roll music, and a celebration of unity and togetherness in these uncertain and divisive times,” Slash said in a statement. “S.E.R.P.E.N.T is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world. So, we are contributing a portion of every ticket and VIP package sold from the tour to those ends. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. will also provide an environment where folks can get together for a day of great music and hang out and have a good time.”

See the full list of tour dates and lineup itinerary below.

Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. 2024 Tour Dates

07/05 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

07/06 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater *

07/08 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

07/10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

07/12 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino *

07/13 – Los Angeles, California @ Greek Theatre *

07/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater *

07/17 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom **

07/19 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater #

07/21 – Terre Haute, Indiana @ The Mill #

07/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

07/24 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts #

07/25 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center $

07/27 – Windsor, ON, Canada @ The Colosseum at Caesars $

07/28 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage $

07/30 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater $

08/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion $

08/04 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 $

08/05 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest +

08/07 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

08/10 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park ^

08/11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

08/13 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater +

08/14 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater +

08/16 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^^

08/17 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^^

* = Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish and Eric Gales

** = Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish and Jackie Venson

# = Keb’ Mo’, ZZ Ward and Jackie Venson

$ = Keb’ Mo’, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

% = ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^ = ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ = Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^^ = Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph