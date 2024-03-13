Kirk Cousins Breaks Silence On Vikings Departure

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins broke his silence on his departure in a video thanking the franchise and its fans shared on his social media accounts.

Cousins, 35, who agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday (March 11), said he was going to sign his new contract Wednesday (March 13) upon the beginning of the official free agent signing period, which he said was "bittersweet" as he leaves Minnesota after six seasons.

"It was a privilege to quarterback the Minnesota Vikings and a privilege that brought much responsibility and so I wanted to be accountable to all those people that work for the Vikings and put in the work that was needed to deliver for them," Cousins said in the video on behalf of his wife, Julie, and their sons Turner and Cooper.

"I'd also just like to say 'thank you' to the people of Minnesota, the people of the Twin Cities and the people who we did life with on a daily basis around our great state of Minnesota," Cousins added. "I just want to say 'thank you.' You've meant so much to my family and as a result of your impact Minnesota will always hold a special place in the hearts of me and of my family, so thank you and God bless."