Update On Justin Jefferson's Vikings Future After Kirk Cousins' Departure

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly intend to keep wide receiver Justin Jefferson long-term, despite quarterback Kirk Cousins' recent departure, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis on Wednesday (March 13).

"The Vikings came close to extending WR Justin Jefferson last offseason. In Indy, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah aggressively rejected the idea of trading the star. Kirk Cousins’ departure hasn’t changed things. The Vikings have no plans to trade Jefferson, sources tell me and @alec_lewis," Russini wrote on her X account.

Jefferson, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and reportedly turned down an extension worth "in excess of $30 million-a-year" during the 2023 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.