Update On Justin Jefferson's Vikings Future After Kirk Cousins' Departure
By Jason Hall
March 13, 2024
The Minnesota Vikings reportedly intend to keep wide receiver Justin Jefferson long-term, despite quarterback Kirk Cousins' recent departure, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis on Wednesday (March 13).
"The Vikings came close to extending WR Justin Jefferson last offseason. In Indy, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah aggressively rejected the idea of trading the star. Kirk Cousins’ departure hasn’t changed things. The Vikings have no plans to trade Jefferson, sources tell me and @alec_lewis," Russini wrote on her X account.
Jefferson, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and reportedly turned down an extension worth "in excess of $30 million-a-year" during the 2023 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Vikings came close to extending WR Justin Jefferson last offseason. In Indy, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah aggressively rejected the idea of trading the star. Kirk Cousins’ departure hasn’t changed things. The Vikings have no plans to trade Jefferson, sources tell me and @alec_lewis.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 13, 2024
Jefferson, widely regarded as the NFL's best wide receiver, could have a change in morale with the Vikings facing uncertainty at the quarterback position. Minnesota signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, who is expected to compete for the starting role with an eventual rookie draft pick.
Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, revealed the quarterback's decision to sign with the Falcons on his X account Monday.
"Excited for @KirkCousins8 agreeing to a 4 year deal with the @AtlantaFalcons," McCartney wrote.
Cousins' four-year deal with the Falcons is reportedly expected to be worth $180 million and includes $100 million guaranteed, as well as a $50 million signing bonus, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Pelissero on Monday.