50 Cent Is Expanding His 'Power' Universe With Fourth Spin-Off Series

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe," president of programming at Starz Kathryn Busby told The Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t wait to see how Origins will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”



The original "Power" series debuted in 2014 and ran for six seasons. The long-awaited "Origins" story will arrive as the other spin-offs continue to flourish. Sikora has led the cast of "Power Book IV: Force" for two seasons, and is currently filming the third. There's also "Book III: Raising Kanan," which just aired its third season in February, and "Book II: Ghost," which will debut its fourth season this June.



As of press time, "Origins" does not have a release date.