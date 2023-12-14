50 Cent Debuts Official G-Unit Film & Television Studio
By Tony M. Centeno
December 14, 2023
50 Cent plans to open up his brand-new production studio in Louisiana.
On Wednesday, December 13, the rapper-turned-filmmaker announced that he will be setting up his G-Unit Film and Television studio in Shreveport, La. According to KSLA 12, Shreveport's city council approved Fif's request to lease city-owned Millennium Studios building for $2,400 a year. The least will last from January 1, 2024 until December 15, 2053. 50 Cent celebrated the amazing news by showing off some photos of his production company's new home in an Instagram post.
"All Roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television," Fif wrote. "G-unit studios Is officially in Louisiana. BOOM GLG."
"We already know that 50 Cent is a mighty mogul in the entertainment business," councilwoman Tabatha Taylor told KSLA 12. "But, the residual affects for local businesses here is what's going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry, and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca."
50 Cent is known for producing hit TV shows like "Power" and its three other spinoffs, "Black Mafia Family" and "For Life." Following his extensive acting résumé, Fif also got into making his own feature-length films. Last year, he signed a three-movie deal with Eli Roth, who will join forces to create horror films like The Gun, Trackmaster and Creature House. He also has his other film Skill House in the works.
Speaking of "BMF," the cast has gotten bigger for season three. Complex reports that Lil Baby, Saweetie and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey will make appearances on the series alongside previously announced guest stars 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo. See some of the scenes from the upcoming season below.
EXCLUSIVE: First looks at S3 of @bmfstarz. 🚨— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) December 14, 2023
@lilbaby4PF, @2chainz & @Saweetie are officially joining the cast. pic.twitter.com/Kmhkym0d14