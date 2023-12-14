50 Cent Debuts Official G-Unit Film & Television Studio

"We already know that 50 Cent is a mighty mogul in the entertainment business," councilwoman Tabatha Taylor told KSLA 12. "But, the residual affects for local businesses here is what's going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry, and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca."



50 Cent is known for producing hit TV shows like "Power" and its three other spinoffs, "Black Mafia Family" and "For Life." Following his extensive acting résumé, Fif also got into making his own feature-length films. Last year, he signed a three-movie deal with Eli Roth, who will join forces to create horror films like The Gun, Trackmaster and Creature House. He also has his other film Skill House in the works.



Speaking of "BMF," the cast has gotten bigger for season three. Complex reports that Lil Baby, Saweetie and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey will make appearances on the series alongside previously announced guest stars 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo. See some of the scenes from the upcoming season below.