Bikini Model Confesses To Sexually Abusing Teenage Boy

By Jason Hall

March 14, 2024

Fashion Model Wearing Swimwear On Beach
Photo: Getty Images

Australian bikini model and former reality TV contestant Megan Skye Blancada confessed to accusations of sexually abusing a teenage boy on Thursday (March 14), News.com.au reported.

Blancada, 34, who competed on the show 'Who Wants to be a Supermodel,' now faces an automatic prison term after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, at Adelaide Magistrates Court. The incidents involved a boy under the age of 16 and took place at various locations between January 2021 and November 2023, according to police.

The boy's identity was not publicly revealed, however, he is said to attend a prestigious private school. Blancada, who is a mother, was also charged with possession of child exploitation material.

Blancada had previously described herself as a fitness model on since-deleted social media accounts, which showed off her glamorous lifestyle and past bikini modeling gigs. The Australian was also credited for roles in the films 'Hey Hey, It's Esther Blueburger' and 'Wolf Creek.'

“Ms. Blancada just wants to say she’s extremely sorry for what she has done,” said attorney Andrew Graham, who represented the model. “There’s a teenage victim in this matter, and she hopes that her pleading guilty this morning helps relieve any anxiety or stress he had about giving evidence (in a trial).

“As there will be sentencing submissions made, it’s not appropriate to comment further.”

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.