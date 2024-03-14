Bikini Model Confesses To Sexually Abusing Teenage Boy
By Jason Hall
March 14, 2024
Australian bikini model and former reality TV contestant Megan Skye Blancada confessed to accusations of sexually abusing a teenage boy on Thursday (March 14), News.com.au reported.
Blancada, 34, who competed on the show 'Who Wants to be a Supermodel,' now faces an automatic prison term after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, at Adelaide Magistrates Court. The incidents involved a boy under the age of 16 and took place at various locations between January 2021 and November 2023, according to police.
The boy's identity was not publicly revealed, however, he is said to attend a prestigious private school. Blancada, who is a mother, was also charged with possession of child exploitation material.
Bikini model confesses to sexually abusing teen boy https://t.co/XCBi3DHyvW pic.twitter.com/ZVJGlJeWXJ— New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2024
Blancada had previously described herself as a fitness model on since-deleted social media accounts, which showed off her glamorous lifestyle and past bikini modeling gigs. The Australian was also credited for roles in the films 'Hey Hey, It's Esther Blueburger' and 'Wolf Creek.'
“Ms. Blancada just wants to say she’s extremely sorry for what she has done,” said attorney Andrew Graham, who represented the model. “There’s a teenage victim in this matter, and she hopes that her pleading guilty this morning helps relieve any anxiety or stress he had about giving evidence (in a trial).
“As there will be sentencing submissions made, it’s not appropriate to comment further.”