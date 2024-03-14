Bikini Model Confesses To Sexually Abusing Teenage Boy

Australian bikini model and former reality TV contestant Megan Skye Blancada confessed to accusations of sexually abusing a teenage boy on Thursday (March 14), News.com.au reported.

Blancada, 34, who competed on the show 'Who Wants to be a Supermodel,' now faces an automatic prison term after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, at Adelaide Magistrates Court. The incidents involved a boy under the age of 16 and took place at various locations between January 2021 and November 2023, according to police.

The boy's identity was not publicly revealed, however, he is said to attend a prestigious private school. Blancada, who is a mother, was also charged with possession of child exploitation material.