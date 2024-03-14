Drake Performs 'November 18th' During Bun B's Massive Set At RodeoHouston
By Tony M. Centeno
March 14, 2024
Drake made his grand debut at RodeoHouston and performed a classic track his Texas fans know all too well.
On Tuesday night, March 12, the "Houstatlantavegas" rapper reunited with his mentor Bun B during the UGK artist's All-American Takeover at RodeoHouston. Drake received plenty of praise from Bun as he pulled up to the dirt and dust inside Houston's NRG Stadium in a fleet of black SUV's. During his time on stage, he delivered songs like "SICKO MODE," "Nonstop," "N 2 Deep" and his latest hit "Rich Baby Daddy." He also delivered a rare performance of "November 18th" which is a sentimental record to both Drake and his Houston fans.
Drake performing November 18th in Houston at rodeo was crazy pic.twitter.com/JFruJjhA0b— Avery (@ItsAvery) March 13, 2024
The fan favorite first appeared on Drake's 2009 mixtape So Far Gone. On the song, Drizzy salutes DJ Screw's iconic chopped-n-screwed sound and recalls the first time he flew out to Houston to meet with Lil Wayne. He previously credited the meeting set up by Rap-a-Lot's James Prince with establishing the foundation of their working relationship. Shortly after the meeting, Wayne signed Drake to Young Money and the rest is history.
Drake performed his set in front of over 75,000 fans, which is the second biggest crowd in the event's history. In addition to Drizzy's appearance, Bun B also invited several other legends to perform including Rick Ross, Eve, Ying Yang Twins, E-40, That Mexican OT, Nelly, and DMC of Run-DMC. It's the third time Bun B has taken over RodeoHouston. In 2022, he made his debut with the H-Town Takeover featuring hometown acts like Lil' Keke, Z-Ro, Lil' Flip, Paul Wall, Big Slim and That Girl Lay Lay. Last year, Bun hosted his Southern Takeover with Erykah Badu, David Banner and Cupid.
Check out more scenes from RodeoHouston below.
Drake yall #RODEOHOUSTON #bunb pic.twitter.com/dVS1G82jL0— Joey Guerra 🪩 (@joeyguerra) March 13, 2024
Drake preforming at the Houston Rodeo tonight w/ Bun B.. pic.twitter.com/BIMOHFaQQq— Van (@vanman_1000) March 13, 2024