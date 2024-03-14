Drake Performs 'November 18th' During Bun B's Massive Set At RodeoHouston

Drake made his grand debut at RodeoHouston and performed a classic track his Texas fans know all too well.



On Tuesday night, March 12, the "Houstatlantavegas" rapper reunited with his mentor Bun B during the UGK artist's All-American Takeover at RodeoHouston. Drake received plenty of praise from Bun as he pulled up to the dirt and dust inside Houston's NRG Stadium in a fleet of black SUV's. During his time on stage, he delivered songs like "SICKO MODE," "Nonstop," "N 2 Deep" and his latest hit "Rich Baby Daddy." He also delivered a rare performance of "November 18th" which is a sentimental record to both Drake and his Houston fans.

